Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Issued By KeyCorp

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cable One in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $13.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $13.09. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cable One’s current full-year earnings is $57.11 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q2 2023 earnings at $13.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $13.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $14.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $55.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $14.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $15.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $15.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $16.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $61.26 EPS.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.56 by ($3.62). The business had revenue of $425.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.84 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.72%.

Cable One Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CABO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $850.00 to $680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,105.71.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $682.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Cable One has a 12-month low of $609.85 and a 12-month high of $1,504.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $720.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $749.91.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1,312.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 19.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Featured Articles

