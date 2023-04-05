Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Issued By KeyCorp

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cable One in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $13.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $13.09. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cable One’s current full-year earnings is $57.11 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q2 2023 earnings at $13.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $13.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $14.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $55.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $14.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $15.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $15.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $16.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $61.26 EPS.
Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.56 by ($3.62). The business had revenue of $425.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.84 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.72%.
Cable One Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of CABO stock opened at $682.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Cable One has a 12-month low of $609.85 and a 12-month high of $1,504.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $720.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $749.91.
Cable One Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.57%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1,312.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 19.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cable One
Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cable One (CABO)
- Duos Technology Stock, AI Systems Can Prevent Train Derailments
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.