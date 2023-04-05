Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Lowered by Analyst

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Greenridge Global decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Flexible Solutions International in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Flexible Solutions International’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Flexible Solutions International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSI opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $39.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $31,197.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,471,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Flexible Solutions International news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 10,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $32,209.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,451,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,799,203.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,904 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $31,197.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,471,900 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,714 shares of company stock worth $195,917. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSI. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

