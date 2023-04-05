Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Reduced by HC Wainwright

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Legend Biotech in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.70). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 1.7 %

LEGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.13. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $57.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

