HC Wainwright Comments on Savara Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Savara in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savara’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Savara’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 21.98 and a quick ratio of 21.98. Savara has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $195.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. VR Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 6,351,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,493 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the third quarter worth about $1,887,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Savara by 3.5% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after buying an additional 330,813 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 380,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 187,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 68,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

