Eldorado Gold Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.
Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 39.92%.
Eldorado Gold Trading Up 1.8 %
NYSE EGO opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 76.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
