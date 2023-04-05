Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hallador Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hallador Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hallador Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Hallador Energy

Shares of Hallador Energy stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $297.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 384,300.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,595 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.