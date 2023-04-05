Carrier Global Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Carrier Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Carrier Global Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.28. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

