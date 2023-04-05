Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cryoport in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi expects that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Cryoport Stock Performance

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 14.79 and a quick ratio of 14.11. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,786 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cryoport by 1.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,215 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.1% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 34,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $76,491.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,742.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,798 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $76,491.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,742.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $28,315.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $234,134. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.