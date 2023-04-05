HC Wainwright Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Surgalign in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will earn ($3.95) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.53). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Surgalign’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Surgalign’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Shares of Surgalign stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.68. Surgalign has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgalign by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Surgalign in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Surgalign in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Surgalign by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 327,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 142,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Surgalign by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 19,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

