Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Duos Technologies Group Inc Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:DUOT)

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Duos Technologies Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Duos Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Duos Technologies Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duos Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Duos Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duos Technologies Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) by 120.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Duos Technologies Group worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

