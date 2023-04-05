Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Sherwin-Williams Company Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $8.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHW. Zelman & Associates downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.39.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $223.24 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.07. The firm has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

