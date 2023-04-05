Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Stryve Foods, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNAX)

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Stryve Foods in a report released on Tuesday, April 4th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Stryve Foods’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 million. Stryve Foods had a negative net margin of 129.40% and a negative return on equity of 140.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS.

Stryve Foods Stock Down 16.8 %

Institutional Trading of Stryve Foods

SNAX stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. Stryve Foods has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAX. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Stryve Foods by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,980,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 721,400 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the first quarter worth $1,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryve Foods by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 562,244 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

Featured Articles

