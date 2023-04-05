International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,839 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 122,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $996.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $20.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

About Healthcare Services Group



Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

