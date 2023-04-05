International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2,736.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,035 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 23.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.