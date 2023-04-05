International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,354 iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 248,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after buying an additional 25,170 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,918,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 266.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWY opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $71.74.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

