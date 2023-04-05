International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Trimble Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $74.87. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

