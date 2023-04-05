The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 691.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,716 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

WMB opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

