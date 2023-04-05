International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $134,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $155.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $180.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

