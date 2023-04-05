127,671 Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 127,671 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of NICE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NICE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 180.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in NICE during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $228.04 on Wednesday. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $164.65 and a 52-week high of $235.11. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.37 and its 200-day moving average is $200.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

