43,945 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of U. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Unity Software from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Unity Software Stock Up 0.8 %

Unity Software stock opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $109.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $450.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 66.21%. Equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,204,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,763,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,676,002.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $975,844.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 400,738 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,339.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,204,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,763,959 shares in the company, valued at $56,676,002.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,394. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.