Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Galapagos from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.20 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.31. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

Galapagos Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Finepoint Capital LP grew its holdings in Galapagos by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 379,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 120,302 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in Galapagos by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.