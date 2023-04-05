BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BJRI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CL King upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $674.13 million, a P/E ratio of 168.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 85,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,467,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

