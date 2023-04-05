Brokerages Set British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Price Target at GBX 3,788

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,788 ($47.04).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BATS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($50.92) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($50.92) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($43.47) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,900 ($48.44) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.68) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

BATS stock opened at GBX 2,799.50 ($34.77) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,051.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,218.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,798.85 ($34.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,645 ($45.27). The firm has a market cap of £62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 962.84, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a GBX 57.72 ($0.72) dividend. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,910.96%.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Karen Guerra acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,055 ($37.94) per share, for a total transaction of £100,815 ($125,204.92). In other news, insider Susan Jane Farr purchased 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,170 ($39.37) per share, for a total transaction of £12,426.40 ($15,432.69). Also, insider Karen Guerra purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,055 ($37.94) per share, with a total value of £100,815 ($125,204.92). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,702 shares of company stock worth $11,355,415. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

