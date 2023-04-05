Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,812 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 23,288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $157,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FNCL opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.10. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $54.09.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

