Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $204.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.25. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $239.78.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

