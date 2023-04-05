Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.56 Million Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,768 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $686,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $21.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

