SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MDY opened at $450.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $467.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.55. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $499.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

