Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,257 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of RPC worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPC by 219.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RPC by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RPC by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,745,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in RPC by 337.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,030,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 794,755 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in RPC by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,306,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 744,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC Stock Performance

NYSE:RES opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81.

RPC Increases Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. RPC had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of RPC from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

About RPC

(Get Rating)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.