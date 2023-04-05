Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Insider Activity

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $551,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $551,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,290,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTH opened at $116.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.47 and a 200 day moving average of $93.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.58. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $119.70.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.04%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

