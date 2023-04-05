Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 30,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,521.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SJW Group Price Performance

Shares of SJW opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average of $73.60.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $171.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJW. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.