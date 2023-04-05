Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 68,520 Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 68,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Acadia Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,400,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,327 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,635,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,028,000 after acquiring an additional 673,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,714,000 after acquiring an additional 606,843 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $5,768,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 117.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 701,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 379,143 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AKR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of AKR opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.62%.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

