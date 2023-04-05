Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,257 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Global Net Lease worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -140.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,777.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

