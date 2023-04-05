Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 4,106 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 608.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 453.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 23,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMB Financial news, Director Kris A. Robbins bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.12 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total value of $101,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kris A. Robbins purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.12 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $166,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,503 shares of company stock valued at $847,171. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMB Financial Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UMBF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.77.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

