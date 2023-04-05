Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 5,513 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 553.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 94,309 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $4,107,054.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,408,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,275,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $4,107,054.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,408,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,275,639 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE:MLI opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.33. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $877.58 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 16.53%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

