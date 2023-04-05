Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 85,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBRA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,030,000 after buying an additional 2,102,666 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,773.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,998,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after buying an additional 1,946,583 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after buying an additional 1,851,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,252 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -352.93%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

