PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Director David P. Southwell Sells 2,571 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) Director David P. Southwell sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $128,678.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTCT opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $44.09. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $55.58.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PTCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Securities began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.