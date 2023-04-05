PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Director David P. Southwell Sells 2,571 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) Director David P. Southwell sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $128,678.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of PTCT opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $44.09. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $55.58.
PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter.
PTC Therapeutics Company Profile
PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.
