Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells $110,105.83 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 11,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $110,105.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,083,331 shares in the company, valued at $40,139,143.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 1,000,000 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $8,600,000.00.

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEMR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84,988 shares during the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. raised its holdings in Semrush by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,298,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Semrush by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Semrush by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

