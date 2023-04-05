Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO Louis Steffens Sells 2,719 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) CFO Louis Steffens sold 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $104,627.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Louis Steffens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Louis Steffens sold 19,748 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $747,659.28.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Louis Steffens sold 11,486 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $431,414.16.

On Thursday, March 9th, Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $328,663.30.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $38.52. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

