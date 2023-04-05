Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Christopher Heery Sells 3,000 Shares

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLXGet Rating) insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $92,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $478,738.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 9th, Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $214,343.82.
  • On Friday, February 3rd, Christopher Heery sold 1,255 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $44,063.05.

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. Arcellx, Inc. has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Arcellx by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ACLX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Securities raised their price objective on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

