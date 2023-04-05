Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Christopher Heery Sells 3,000 Shares

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $92,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $478,738.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $214,343.82.

On Friday, February 3rd, Christopher Heery sold 1,255 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $44,063.05.

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. Arcellx, Inc. has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Arcellx by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACLX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Securities raised their price objective on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

