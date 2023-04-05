Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) CFO Kyle Mcclure Sells 2,500 Shares

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $74,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,539.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Dril-Quip Price Performance
NYSE DRQ opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,861.00 and a beta of 1.07.
Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $96.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 124.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter.
About Dril-Quip
Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.