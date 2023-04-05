Mattias Stetz Sells 21,127 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) COO Mattias Stetz sold 21,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $65,704.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 686,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mattias Stetz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Mattias Stetz sold 21,093 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $65,599.23.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Mattias Stetz sold 27,510 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $83,355.30.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.60 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 16.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares during the period. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.38.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

