EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Insider Kelly O’Dwyer Acquires 1,070 Shares

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Rating) insider Kelly O’Dwyer purchased 1,070 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$25.40 ($17.28) per share, with a total value of A$27,178.00 ($18,488.44).

EQT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from EQT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.29%.

About EQT

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company provides estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.

See Also

