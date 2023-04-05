George N. Mattson Acquires 100,000 Shares of Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Rating) Director George N. Mattson bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

XOS Stock Performance

XOS stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Xos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.