Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Director Lurie Christina Weiss Acquires 17,500 Shares of Stock

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) Director Lurie Christina Weiss bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,416.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Down 11.4 %

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $23.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

