Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Director Lurie Christina Weiss Acquires 17,500 Shares of Stock

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) Director Lurie Christina Weiss bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,416.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Down 11.4 %
Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $23.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.