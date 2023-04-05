LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Robert P. Locascio Sells 4,319 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 4,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $19,176.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LivePerson Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 665.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LivePerson Company Profile

LPSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

