Insider Selling: Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Sells 905 Shares of Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $17,638.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,187.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joanna Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $111,586.50.

Sonos Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of SONO stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.47, a PEG ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.85. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $28.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Sonos

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sonos by 74.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonos by 2,622.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in Sonos by 100.0% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

