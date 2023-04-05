Mahesh Krishnan Sells 924 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $21,261.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

KDNY stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.18.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,065.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. Chinook Therapeutics’s revenue was down 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,345,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,854,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,785,000 after purchasing an additional 319,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 58.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,476,000 after purchasing an additional 912,778 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,440,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,655 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,180,000 after purchasing an additional 37,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

KDNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

