Mahesh Krishnan Sells 924 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $21,261.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance
KDNY stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.18.
Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,065.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. Chinook Therapeutics’s revenue was down 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KDNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
