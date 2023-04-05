UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Director Kathleen M. Camilli Sells 94 Shares of Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $16,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,948.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UniFirst Trading Down 1.6 %

UniFirst stock opened at $169.65 on Wednesday. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $205.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.86 and a 200 day moving average of $187.53.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.40). UniFirst had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 520.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 328.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNF. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

