First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $230,000 Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 19,006 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.52. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

