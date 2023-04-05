First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 4.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 50.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 36,205 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 41.0% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 29,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 46.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.9% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.64.
AGCO stock opened at $126.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $147.00.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.09%.
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
